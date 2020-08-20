The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa surged to 1,148,849 as the death toll from the pandemic rose to 26,664, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said on Thursday.

The number of people who recovered from their COVID-19 infections rose to 871,590 as of Thursday, said Africa CDC, a specialized healthcare agency of the African Union (AU) Commission, in its latest situation update.

South Africa currently has the most COVID-19 cases, which hit 596,060. The country also has the highest number of deaths related to COVID-19, at 12,423.

Egypt came next with 96,914 confirmed cases and 5,197 deaths, followed by Nigeria with 50,488 cases and 985 deaths, Africa CDC said.

The southern Africa region is the most affected area in terms of confirmed cases, followed by northern Africa and western Africa regions, it said.