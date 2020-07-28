The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the African continent reached 859,237 on Tuesday, the Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, a specialized healthcare agency of the 55-member African Union (AU) Commission in its latest situation update issued on Tuesday, said that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the continent rose from 846,311 on Monday to 859,237 as of Tuesday afternoon, registering close to 13,000 new positive cases during the stated period.

The Africa CDC report also said that the number of deaths related to the COVID-19 pandemic rose to 18,160 as of Tuesday afternoon, up from 17,747 on Monday afternoon.

The continental disease control and prevention agency also stressed that some 506,534 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered across the continent so far.

South Africa, which has so far reported 452,529 confirmed COVID-19 positive cases, is Africa’s highest affected country in terms of positive cases, followed by Egypt, Nigeria, Algeria and Morocco, it was noted.

The Southern Africa region is the most affected area in terms of confirmed cases, followed by Northern Africa and Western Africa regions, respectively, the Africa CDC said.

Amid the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic across the African continent, the Africa CDC had recently said that some 40 African countries are still under “full border closure” while night-time curfew has been activated across around 34 countries in an effort to halt the spread of the infectious virus.

