The Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) on Thursday revealed the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa surged to 1,073,788 as the death toll rose to 24,256.

The Africa CDC, a specialized healthcare agency of the African Union (AU) Commission, in its latest situation update issued on Thursday, said the number of COVID-19 cases across the African continent has risen from 1,064,546 on Wednesday to 1,073,788 as of Thursday.

The Africa CDC also noted that the continent-wide COVID-19 related death toll registered an increase of 417 deaths compared to Wednesday’s 23,839 to reach 24,256.

The continental disease control and prevention agency also said the number of people who recovered from their COVID-19 infections also reached 769,023 so far.

South Africa currently has the most COVID-19 cases at 568,919. The country also has the highest COVID-19 related deaths, with death toll currently standing at 11,010, according to the Africa CDC.

Egypt comes next with 95, 963 COVID-19 cases and 5,085 COVID-19 related deaths followed by Nigeria which has so far recorded 47,743 COVID-19 cases and 956 deaths.

The Southern Africa region is the most affected area in terms of confirmed cases, followed by Northern Africa and Western Africa regions, the Africa CDC said.

Amid the rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic across the continent, the Africa CDC has called for strong continental and global collaboration to contain the rapid spread of COVID-19 in Africa.

Speaking exclusively with Xinhua on Wednesday, Director of the Africa CDC, a specialized healthcare agency of the African Union (AU) Commission, stressed that “we are seeing rapid increase in the number of COVID-19 infections across the continent.”

Nkengasong emphasized the need to work under cooperation, collaboration and partnership principles in Africa and beyond across the globe, and commended the Chinese government and enterprises, such as the Jack Ma and Alibaba foundations for their support to Africa’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nkengasong, noting that about 63 percent of African countries have reported less than 5,000 COVID-19 positive cases, stressed that “we still have a very good opportunity to intensify the fight against COVID-19 as a continent.”