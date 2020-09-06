The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) on Sunday said that the death toll from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic climbed to 31,056 across the African continent as the number of positive cases rose to 1,291,724.

The African Union (AU) Commission’s specialized healthcare agency said the number of COVID-19 recoveries in the continent reached 1,031,453.

Africa’s total COVID-19 cases represent about five percent of all cases reported globally, it said.

The Africa CDC on Friday said that nine African countrie, including South Africa, Ethiopia, and Libya, accounted for about 81 percent of the new COVID-19 cases reported during the past week. Enditem