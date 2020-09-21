The total number of confirmed COVID-19 positive cases in Africa has reached 1,407,680 as of Monday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The continental disease control and prevention agency said in a statement that the death toll due to illnesses related to COVID-19 in Africa has reached 33,951 as of Monday.

The Africa CDC also said the number of people who have recovered from the infectious virus across the continent reached 1,153,967 so far.

Noting the uneven impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on African countries, the Africa CDC said that the most COVID-19 affected African countries in terms of the number of positive cases include South Africa, Egypt, Morocco, Ethiopia and Nigeria.