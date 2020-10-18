The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the African continent has reached 1,622,455 as of Saturday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, a specialized healthcare agency of African Union Commission, said in a statement that the number of deaths due to illnesses related to the pandemic reached 39,584 as of Saturday afternoon.

The Africa CDC said the number of people who have recovered from the infectious virus across the continent has reached 1,337,964 so far.

The most COVID-19 affected African countries in terms of the number of positive cases include South Africa, Morocco, Egypt, Ethiopia, and Nigeria.

The Southern Africa region is the most COVID-19 affected region both in terms of the number of confirmed positive cases as well as the number of deaths.

The Northern Africa region is the second most COVID-19-affected African region, according to the Africa CDC.

The pan African bloc AU, which noted that the ongoing COVID-19 situation in Africa is still behind the pandemic curve of other regions, it is “changing rapidly with the number of infections and deaths increasing dramatically.”

“We need to double our efforts to overcome the health and economic challenge and the time to act is now, working as a united front,” the AU has said.