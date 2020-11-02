The number of confirmed cases in the African continent has reached 1,784,083, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said on Sunday.

The continental disease control and prevention agency said in a statement that the death toll related to the pandemic stood at 42,869 as of Sunday afternoon.

A total of 1,457,764 people infected with COVID-19 have recovered across the continent so far, according to the continental disease control and prevention agency.

The most COVID-19 affected African countries in terms of the number of positive cases include South Africa, Morocco, Egypt, Ethiopia and Nigeria, figures from the Africa CDC show.

The southern Africa region is the most COVID-19 affected region both in terms of the number of confirmed positive cases as well as the number of deaths, it was noted.

The northern Africa region is the second most COVID-19-affected African region, according to the Africa CDC.

South Africa currently has the most COVID-19 cases, which hit 725,452. The country also has the highest number of deaths related to COVID-19, at 19,276.

Morocco came next with 219,084 confirmed cases and 3,695 deaths, followed by Egypt with 107,555 confirmed cases and 6,266 deaths, the Africa CDC said.