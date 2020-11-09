The number of confirmed cases in the African continent reached 1,870,348 with a death toll of 44,849 as of Sunday afternoon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

A total of 1,577,213 people infected with COVID-19 have recovered across the continent so far, according to the continental disease control and prevention agency.

The most COVID-19 affected African countries in terms of the number of positive cases include South Africa, Morocco, Egypt, Ethiopia and Nigeria, figures from the Africa CDC showed.

The southern Africa region is the most COVID-19 affected region both in terms of the number of confirmed positive cases as well as the number of deaths, it was noted.

The northern Africa region is the second most COVID-19-affected African region, according to the Africa CDC.

South Africa currently has the most COVID-19 cases, which hit 735,906. The country also has the highest number of deaths related to COVID-19, at 19,789.

Morocco comes next with 252,185 confirmed cases and 4,197 deaths, followed by Egypt with 108,962 confirmed cases and 6,278 deaths, the Africa CDC said.