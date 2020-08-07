The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) on Friday revealed that the number of COVID-19 cases across the African continent has exceeded 1 million.

The Africa CDC, a specialized healthcare agency of the 55-member African Union Commission, said in its latest situation update that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the continent rose to 1,007,366 as of Friday afternoon.

The Africa CDC report showed that the number of deaths related to COVID-19 rose from 21,617 on Thursday to 22,066 on Friday. The continental disease control and prevention agency also said that some 690,436 COVID-19 patients have recovered across the continent so far.

South Africa, the worst-hit country on the continent, has registered 538,184 confirmed COVID-19 cases so far, followed by Egypt, Nigeria, Algeria and Morocco, the agency said.

In addition to the rapid spread of the virus in the African continent, the Africa CDC said eight African countries have reported higher COVID-19 fatality rates compared to the global average, namely Chad, Sudan, Niger, Liberia, Egypt, Mali, Burkina Faso and Angola.

Amid the rapid spread of the virus across countries on the continent, South Africa, Djibouti, Sao Tome and Principe, Cape Verde and Gabon are reporting the most cumulative COVID-19 cases per 100,000 in Africa, it added.