The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the African continent reached 2,914,668 as of Thursday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The continental agency said in a statement that the death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic reached 69,368 as of Thursday afternoon.

The Africa CDC, a specialized healthcare agency of the African Union (AU) Commission, also said that a total of 2,395,289 people infected with COVID-19 had recovered from the infectious virus across the continent.

The most affected African countries in terms of the number of positive cases include South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, and Ethiopia, respectively, figures from the Africa CDC showed.

South Africa has the highest number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, at 1,149,591.

The country also has the highest COVID-19-inflicted deaths at 31,368, according to the Africa CDC.