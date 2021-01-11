The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent has reached 3,051,036 as of Monday afternoon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

According to the continental disease control and prevention agency’s Africa COVID-19 dashboard, the death toll related to the pandemic stood at 72,705.

A total of 2,466,432 people infected with COVID-19 have recovered across the continent as of Monday.

The most affected African countries in terms of the number of positive cases include South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, and Ethiopia.

South Africa has also reported the highest COVID-19-inflicted deaths in Africa, at 33,163 on Monday, according to the Africa CDC.