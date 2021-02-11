The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent reached 3,694,023 as of Wednesday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.



According to the Africa CDC’s COVID-19 dashboard, the death toll related to the pandemic in Africa stood at 96,299 so far.

A total of 3,225,021 people infected with COVID-19 have recovered across the continent, the African Union (AU) Commission’s healthcare agency disclosed.

The southern region is the most affected area in Africa in terms of the number of confirmed cases, followed by the northern region, according to the agency.

South Africa has reported the highest COVID-19-inflicted death toll in Africa, at 46,869 as of Wednesday, according to the Africa CDC.The AU has recently emphasized that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic “is not just a severe health emergency, it is also a grave economic and social crisis.”