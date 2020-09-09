The number of confirmed COVID-19 positive cases across the African continent reached 1,313,219 on Wednesday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

The death toll related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic rose to 31,701 so far, according to a statement issued by the continental disease control and prevention agency.

The Africa CDC said that some 1,050,567 people who had been infected with COVID-19 have recovered across the continent as of Wednesday afternoon.

The most affected African countries in terms of the number of positive cases include South Africa, Egypt, Morocco, Ethiopia and Nigeria, respectively, according to the Africa CDC.

South Africa has so far reported 640,441 cases and 15,086 deaths as of Wednesday afternoon, it was noted.

Egypt, which has the second-highest COVID-19 cases in the continent, also officially became the second African country to pass the 100,000 COVID-19 infections milestone, according to figures from th Africa CDC.

The North African country has so far reported 100,228 positive cases and 5,560 COVID-19 related deaths as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the Africa CDC.

Morocco, which is the third-most COVID-19 affected African country in terms of positive cases, has reported 75,721 positive cases and 1,427 deaths as of Wednesday afternoon.