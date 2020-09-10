The number of confirmed COVID-19 positive cases across the African continent reached 1,321,736 on Thursday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

The death toll related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic rose to 31,902 so far, according to a statement issued by the continental disease control and prevention agency.

The Africa CDC said that some 1,059,337 people who had been infected with COVID-19 have recovered across the continent as of Thursday.

The most affected African countries in terms of the number of positive cases include South Africa, Egypt, Morocco, Ethiopia and Nigeria, respectively, according to the Africa CDC.

South Africa has so far reported 642,431 cases and 15, 168 deaths as of Thursday, it was noted.

Egypt, which has the second-highest COVID-19 cases in the continent, earlier this week officially became the second African country to pass the 100,000 COVID-19 infections milestone, according to figures from the Africa CDC.

The North African country has so far reported 100, 403 positive cases and 5,577 COVID-19 related deaths as of Thursday, according to the Africa CDC.

Morocco, which is the third-most COVID-19 affected African country in terms of positive cases, has reported 77,878 positive cases and 1,453 deaths as of Thursday.