Africa’s confirmed COVID-19 cases surpass 3.84 million – Africa CDC

By
xinhuanet.com
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent reached 3,844,799 as of Wednesday afternoon, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

According to the continental disease control and prevention agency’s Africa COVID-19 dashboard, the death toll related to the pandemic stood at 102,097 as of Wednesday afternoon.

A total of 3,408,755 people infected with COVID-19 have recovered across the continent so far, the agency disclosed.

The Southern Africa region is the most COVID-19 affected area in the continent in terms of the number of confirmed positive cases, followed by the Northern Africa region, according to the Africa CDC.

The most affected African countries in terms of the number of positive cases include South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, and Ethiopia.

The African Union had recently emphasized that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic “is not just a severe health emergency, it is also a grave economic and social crisis.” Enditem

