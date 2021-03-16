The number of accumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has reached 4,041,835 as of Tuesday noon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the 55-member African Union (AU), said the death toll related to the pandemic stood at 108,064, while 3,630,060 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease.

South Africa has lost 51,421 lives to the disease, the most among African countries, followed by Egypt, at 11,340, and Morocco, at 8,733, according to the Africa CDC.

According to the agency, nine African countries have so far reported more than 100,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

South Africa has so far reported more than 1.5 million cases. The other eight African countries are Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Libya, Algeria, and Kenya.

According to the Africa CDC, southern Africa is the most affected region in terms of confirmed cases, followed by northern Africa and eastern Africa regions.

Central Africa is the least affected African region in terms of confirmed COVID-19 cases. Enditem