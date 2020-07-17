The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the African continent reached 664,051 as of Friday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC in its latest situation update issued on Friday said that the death toll from the pandemic surged from 14,044 on Thursday to 14,399 as of Friday.

The Africa CDC further said that 345,320 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 have so far recovered from the infectious virus.

Amid the rapid spread of the virus across the continent, the highly affected African countries in terms of positive cases include South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, and Ghana.

The Africa CDC also said that the Southern Africa region is the most affected area across the continent in terms of positive COVID-19 cases, followed by the North Africa region.

