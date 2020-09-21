Mapping Africa

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 positive cases in Africa has reached 1,399,186 as of Sunday, the Africa CDC said.

The continental disease control and prevention agency said in a statement that the death toll due to illnesses related to COVID-19 in Africa has reached 33,818 as of Sunday.

The Africa CDC said the number of people who recovered from the virus across the continent reached 1,148,578 so far.

Noting the uneven impact of the ongoi

