The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has reached 4,239,639 as of Friday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic stood at 113,142, while 3,794,269 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Egypt are among the African countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

In terms of caseloads, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by northern Africa and eastern Africa regions, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the African health agency.

African countries have so far received more than 26 million COVID-19 vaccines both from the COVAX facility and through bilateral agreements outside COVAX, according to the Africa CDC. Enditem