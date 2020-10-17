The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the African continent has reached 1,613, 011 as of Friday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, a specialized healthcare agency of African Union Commission, said in a statement that the number of deaths due to illnesses related to the pandemic reached 39,403 as of Friday afternoon.

The Africa CDC said the number of people who have recovered from the infectious virus across the continent has reached 1,331,708 so far.

The most COVID-19 affected African countries in terms of the number of positive cases include South Africa, Morocco, Egypt, Ethiopia, and Nigeria.

The Southern Africa region is the most COVID-19 affected region both in terms of the number of confirmed positive cases as well as the number of deaths.

The Northern Africa region is the second most COVID-19-affected African region.

South Africa currently has the most COVID-19 cases, which hit 698, 184. The country also has the highest number of deaths related to COVID-19, at 18,309.

Morocco came next with 163,650 confirmed cases and 2,772 deaths, followed by Egypt with 105,033 confirmed cases and 6,088 deaths, Africa CDC said. Enditem