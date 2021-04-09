The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has reached 4,317,900 as of Friday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union (AU), said the death toll from the pandemic stood at 114,926 while 3,879,505 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia, and Egypt are the top five African countries with the most cases and account for about 64 percent of all cases reported in Africa, according to the Africa CDC.

In terms of the number of cases, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by northern Africa and eastern Africa regions, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the African health agency.

South Africa has recorded 1,554,975 COVID-19 cases, the most among African countries. According to the Africa CDC, the African continent accounts for 3.3 percent of the total COVID-19 cases reported globally.