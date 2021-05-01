Africa Map

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has reached 4,550,156 as of Friday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the 55-member African Union (AU), said the death toll from the pandemic stood at 121,556 while 4,093,170 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease. South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Egypt are among the countries with the most cases on the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

In terms of caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by northern Africa and eastern Africa regions, while central Africa is the least affected region, according to the African health agency. South Africa has recorded 1,579,536 COVID-19 cases, the most among African countries, followed by Morocco, at 510,886, and Tunisia, at 307,215, it was noted.

