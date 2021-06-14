The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 5,032,157 as of Sunday noon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the 55-member African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic stands at 134,564 while 4,514,338 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Egypt are the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

South Africa has recorded the highest COVID-19 cases in Africa at 1,739,425 while the northern African country Morocco reported 523,620 cases as of Sunday.