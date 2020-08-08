The Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) on Saturday revealed that the number of COVID-19 cases across the African continent surged to 1,022,084.

The Africa CDC, a specialized healthcare agency of the 55-member African Union (AU) Commission, in its latest situation update issued on Saturday, said that the number of deaths related to COVID-19 rose from 22,066 on Friday to 22,461 on Saturday.

The continental disease control and prevention agency also said the number of people who recovered from their COVID-19 infections passed the 700,000 mark.

According to Africa CDC data, some 705,016 COVID-19 patients have recovered across the continent as of Saturday, an increase of 14,580 recoveries from Friday figures.

South Africa is Africa’s highest affected country in terms of positive cases, followed by Egypt, Nigeria, Algeria and Morocco, it was noted.

The Southern Africa region is the most affected area in terms of confirmed cases, followed by Northern Africa and Western Africa regions, the Africa CDC said.