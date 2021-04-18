People visit an expo in Kigali, capital city of Rwanda, Dec. 14, 2020. Rwandan Minister of Health Daniel Ngamije on Sunday warned the COVID-19 pandemic has reached a
People visit an expo in Kigali, capital city of Rwanda, Dec. 14, 2020. Rwandan Minister of Health Daniel Ngamije on Sunday warned the COVID-19 pandemic has reached a "critical stage" in the country, with an ongoing spike in new cases and increase in deaths. (Photo by Cyril Ndegeya/Xinhua)

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has reached 4,421,627 as of Sunday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the 55-member African Union (AU), said the death toll from the pandemic stood at 117,696 while 3,960,793 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Egypt are among the African countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

In terms of caseload cases, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by northern Africa and eastern Africa regions, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the African health agency.

South Africa has recorded 1,565,680 COVID-19 cases, the most among African countries, followed by Morocco at 505,447 and Tunisia at 283,976.

African countries have so far received over 33.8 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from different sources, mainly the COVAX facility and through bilateral agreements outside the COVAX facility, according to the Africa CDC. Enditem

