The total number of confirmed COVID-19 positive cases in Africa has reached 1,444,318 as of Saturday with the death toll crossing the 35,000 mark, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The continental disease control and prevention agency said in a statement that the death toll due to illnesses related to COVID-19 in Africa has reached 35,144 as of Saturday afternoon.

The Africa CDC also said the number of people who have recovered from the infectious virus across the continent reached 1,192,653 so far.

Amid the uneven impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on African countries, the Africa CDC said that the most COVID-19 affected African countries in terms of the number of positive cases include South Africa, Egypt, Morocco, Ethiopia and Nigeria.

The Southern Africa region is the most COVID-19 affected region both in terms of the number of confirmed positive cases as well as the number of deaths, it was noted.

The Northern Africa region is the second most COVID-19-affected African region, it was noted. Enditem