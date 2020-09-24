The total number of confirmed COVID-19 positive cases in Africa has reached 1,429,704 as of Thursday with the death toll approaching 35,000, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The continental disease control and prevention agency said in a statement that the death toll due to illnesses related to COVID-19 in Africa has reached 34,839 as of Thursday afternoon.

The Africa CDC also said the number of people who have recovered from the infectious virus across the continent reached 1,175,855 so far.

Amid the uneven impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on African countries, the Africa CDC also disclosed that the most COVID-19 affected African countries in terms of the number of positive cases include South Africa, Egypt, Morocco, Ethiopia and Nigeria.

The Southern Africa region is the most COVID-19 affected region both in terms of the number of confirmed positive cases as well as the number of deaths, it was noted.

The Northern Africa region is the second most COVID-19-affected African region, it was noted.

According to the latest figures from the continental disease control and prevention agency some 17 African countries and regions are under full border closure due to concerns related to the rapid spread of COVID-19 in Africa, while closure of country-wide educational institutions has been activated across 33 African countries in an effort to halt the spread of the infectious virus.