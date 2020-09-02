The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) on Wednesday afternoon said the number of COVID-19 recoveries in the continent passed the one million mark for the first time.

According to the Africa CDC, some 1,001,581 people who were infected with COVID-19 had recovered across the continent so far.

It said the death toll from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has climbed to 30,065 across the African continent as the number of positive cases rose to 1,260,400.

The African Union (AU) Commission’s specialized healthcare agency, said that five African countries account for over 70 percent of all COVID-19 infections in the continent. They are South Africa, Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria and Ethiopia.

Amid the rapid spread of the virus across the continent, South Africa alone accounts for about 50 percent of all COVID-19 infections in the continent, the Africa CDC said.

Egypt, which has the second highest COVID-19 cases in the continent, is near to becoming the second African country to pass the 100,000 COVID-19 infections milestone.

Egypt has recorded 99,115 COVID-19 cases and 5,440 COVID-19 related deaths as of Wednesday evening, it said.

Nigeria has the third largest cases of COVID-19 in the continent with 54,247 cases and 1,023 deaths, said the Africa CDC.

The southern Africa region is the most affected area in terms of confirmed cases, followed by northern Africa and western Africa regions, it was noted.