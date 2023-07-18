Africa’s Deep-rooted Corruption: Hindering Development – Raphael Ahenu

Raphael Godlove Ahenu, an anti-corruption crusader has highlighted a United Nations study revealing that Africa loses nearly $89bn annually due to illicit financial flows, including tax evasion and theft. This amount exceeds the region’s development aid.

Ahenu emphasized that African leaders must tackle corruption and halt Western exploitation through development aid and loans from multinational companies. He shared these insights during forums with young people in the Sunyani Municipality, Ghana, as part of the African Union Anti-Corruption Day Celebration.

Corruption has long been a significant challenge hindering Africa’s progress and development. Despite efforts to combat it, corruption persists across politics, public administration, business, and law enforcement.

The extent of corruption in Africa, particularly Ghana, needs to be highlighted among the youth. It is essential to educate them about the detrimental effects of corruption and the measures being taken to address the issue.

Politics is a key area affected by corruption. Bribery, embezzlement, and nepotism have become common practices, eroding public trust and tarnishing the reputation of politicians.

Misappropriation of public funds meant for development projects hampers infrastructure quality and access to basic amenities in communities.

Corruption also plagues the public administration sector, with civil servants demanding bribes for services that should be free. This perpetuates corruption and obstructs the delivery of public services, forcing citizens to engage in corrupt practices to access their rights.

Corruption in the business sector is equally concerning, as companies resort to bribery for contract procurement and preferential treatment. This undermines fair competition and hampers economic growth.

Ahenu, the Founder/CEO of Global Media Foundation, urged African youth to unite against corruption. He stressed the importance of strengthening anti-corruption institutions, promoting transparency, accountability, and fostering a culture of integrity to eradicate corruption.

African governments should prioritize enforcing existing anti-corruption laws and ensuring appropriate consequences for those found guilty.

Additionally, civil society organizations,the media, and citizens play a vital role in combating corruption. By raising awareness, advocating for transparency, and holding public officials accountable, they contribute to an accountable and corruption-free society.

Ahenu challenged African youth to mobilize and form a movement against corruption in the region.