Africa’s Digital Future: Unlocking the potential of a single market

The Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Stephen Blewett, has highlighted the crucial role of digital connectivity in realizing Africa’s vision of a single market.

Speaking at the Africa Prosperity Dialogue (APD) 2025, Mr. Blewett stressed that discussions surrounding Africa’s economic integration would be meaningless without significant investment in digital infrastructure and connectivity.

In view of that, the CEO indicated that MTN, as Africa’s leading telecommunications provider, is proud to play a pivotal role in advancing digital access, integration and economic inclusion as the continent works towards achieving prosperity.

“At MTN Ghana and the MTN family, we are particularly excited about these important conversations and are proud to play a pivotal role as Africa’s leading telecommunication provider.

This is because all the discussions of delivering Africa’s single market will come to naught without investing in connectivity and integration. Digital access, internet connectivity, digital literacy and skills, as well as promotion of E-commerce, mobile banking and a host of others are central to our vision for Africa,” he stated.

According to Mr. Blewett, MTN’s commitment to digital transformation aligns with the company’s Ambition 2025 strategy, which aims to accelerate economic and social progress through cutting- edge telecommunications solutions.

He noted that by investing in digital infrastructure, the company seeks to enhance cross-border trade, financial inclusion and access to technology that will enable African businesses and individuals to thrive.

“As a brand that is at the heart of harnessing Africa’s potential, this platform presents a fine opportunity for MTN to position itself as a valued partner in Africa’s progress, steering critical conversations and shaping our future.”

MTN Ghana, through its extensive investments in mobile connectivity and digital solutions, has been a key enabler of economic growth and financial inclusion.

The company continues to bridge the digital divide by expanding access to high-speed internet and mobile money solutions, ensuring that businesses and individuals, regardless of their location, are connected to opportunities.

Addressing policymakers, industry leaders, and key stakeholders from across the continent, Mr. Blewett underscored the importance of overcoming Africa’s historical challenges and shifting the narrative towards innovation, youth empowerment, and economic resilience.

“For many years, Africa has suffered a poor image as the world’s poster child with negative

stereotypes such as war, disease, famine, and many others.

Whilst the continent does have its challenges, the continent is a vibrant one with a youthful

population that can be harnessed for productivity with the right skill set.”

The Chief Executive further urged leaders across various sectors to work together in the spirit of Pan-African cooperation to shape the continent’s narrative and seize emerging opportunities.

“When I think of these things, I am always reminded that our time is now. It’s a time of action, and we need to remember that we need to move forward with that mindset.

Together, in the true spirit of Pan-African cooperation, we can control and shape our narrative, and I’m confident that we will seize the opportunities for our continent,” he stated.

The APD is an annual platform that convenes Africa’s leadership from both the public and private sectors to engage, forge partnerships and commit to accelerating the creation of the continent’s single market as enshrined in the AfCFTA agreement for a prosperous Africa.

APD provides the space for Africa’s political and business leaders to work closely together to shape, drive, and deepen intra-African trade and investments to achieve the full implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).