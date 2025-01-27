Africa’s Economic Transformation in Focus: Accra to Host 2025 Prosperity Dialogues

The 2025 edition of the Africa Prosperity Dialogues (APD) is set to take center stage in Accra, Ghana, from January 30 to February 1, bringing together over 3,000 stakeholders from 46 countries to deliberate on advancing Africa’s economic integration.

Organized by the Africa Prosperity Network (APN) in collaboration with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, the summit will focus on the theme “Delivering Africa’s Single Market through Infrastructure: Invest. Connect. Integrate.” The Dialogues aim to tackle the continent’s critical infrastructure challenges and outline actionable strategies to enable a truly connected and prosperous Africa.

Spotlight on Actionable Discussions

The event will commence with a series of strategic breakfast meetings hosted by private sector leaders and key industry players. These discussions will delve into six vital areas of Africa’s economic growth:

1. Scaling Business Through Technology Investments

Hosted by the Ladies Entrepreneurship Club, this session will explore how technology can empower African entrepreneurs to scale and compete globally.

2. Infrastructure Development for SMEs and Young Entrepreneurs

The Ghana Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs (GCYE) will host a discussion on bridging infrastructure gaps to empower small businesses and young innovators.

3. Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) for Trade Enablement

Africa Law Practice International (ALPi) will explore PPPs as tools to power trade under the AfCFTA rollout.

4. Unlocking Finance for Urban Development

Shelter Afrique Development Bank (ShafDB) will lead a conversation on funding models for housing and urban infrastructure.

5. Private Equity and Venture Capital for Infrastructure Growth

ASIME will provide insights into funding opportunities through venture capital and private equity.

6. Enhancing Cross-Border Trade with Digital Payments

The Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) will highlight its role in streamlining trade payments under the AfCFTA.

Leaders Stress the Role of Infrastructure and Innovation

Speaking ahead of the event, Sidig El Toum, CEO of APN, emphasized the central role of the private sector in driving AfCFTA’s single-market vision.

“These breakfast meetings reflect the private sector’s leadership in owning and advancing Africa’s economic agenda, particularly by creating opportunities for women and youth entrepreneurs,” he said.

Tonisha Tagoe, APN’s international relations and trade liaison, underscored the Dialogues’ growing importance, noting that the event continues to evolve with expanded programming and a focus on delivering impactful outcomes.

Rui Pedro Afonso Livramento, Chief of Staff at the AfCFTA Secretariat, highlighted progress made under the AfCFTA initiative, particularly in creating a solid institutional framework and expanding trade through the Guided Trade Initiative. However, he identified infrastructure as a major hurdle, especially for SMEs facing high intra-African trade costs.

“To overcome this bottleneck, the AfCFTA Secretariat is promoting trade aggregators to integrate SMEs into regional and continental value chains,” Livramento explained, adding that countries like Ghana, Egypt, Rwanda, Kenya, and South Africa are leading the charge.

Driving Africa’s Economic Potential

With Africa’s potential as a global economic powerhouse, the Africa Prosperity Dialogues 2025 serve as a critical platform to address challenges and build partnerships. Organizers and stakeholders are optimistic that the event will pave the way for impactful initiatives to enhance infrastructure, boost trade, and foster a truly integrated African market.

The AfCFTA Secretariat also called on the media to amplify Africa’s economic transformation narrative, emphasizing the need for collective action and strategic investment to unlock the continent’s potential.

As Accra prepares to host this landmark event, the focus will be on creating actionable strategies that not only address immediate challenges but also position Africa as a global leader in economic innovation and growth.

A Comprehensive Agenda

Prince Moses, Director of the Communication Directorate at the APN Secretariat, provided an overview of the two-pronged agenda for the dialogues.

The discussions will be divided into enabling pillars and solutions-focused panels, addressing hard infrastructure such as energy, transport, ICT, and healthcare, alongside soft infrastructure including education, sports, and culture.

Key Highlights of the Agenda:

1. Bridging the Funding Gap:

The first panel will address Africa’s annual infrastructure funding gap, estimated at $100 billion to $155 billion. Experts, including the AfCFTA’s Director of Trade and Services and the Vice President of the African Development Bank, will propose actionable strategies to mobilize investment. Moderated by the UN Resident Coordinator, this session aims to align public and private stakeholders on financing solutions.

2. Transforming Transport and Logistics:

The inefficiencies in Africa’s transport and logistics systems, which add up to 40% to intra-African trade costs, will be the focus of the second panel. Highlighting issues like fragmented connectivity—such as the challenges of moving goods between Algeria and South Africa—the panel will propose innovative solutions to enable seamless regional movement.

3. Energy Solutions for a Growing Continent:

Addressing Africa’s energy challenges, the dialogues will explore collaborations like tapping into the Democratic Republic of Congo’s energy resources to support countries like South Africa. These efforts are crucial to creating sustainable, portable energy solutions for the continent.

4. Advancing Digital Infrastructure:

With projections indicating an additional 300 million Africans online by 2025, digital infrastructure and technology are key enablers for economic integration. Discussions will focus on initiatives like the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS), which facilitates cross-border transactions in local currencies, creating opportunities for businesses and SMEs.

5. Engaging Development Partners:

National and international financial institutions, including China and multilateral development banks, will present their roles in Africa’s infrastructure development. This session will emphasize the impact of infrastructure on economic productivity and national growth, citing data showing that inadequate infrastructure reduces GDP growth by two percentage points annually.

6. Urbanization and Social Infrastructure:

As Africa’s urban population is projected to reach 60% by 2050, discussions on social infrastructure will address the strain on housing, transport, and essential services in rapidly growing cities. This panel will explore sustainable urban development strategies to ensure equitable growth.

Bridging Gaps for Collective Progress

Prince Moses emphasized the importance of addressing information asymmetries between public and private sectors to foster actionable policies. “These asymmetries are among the biggest barriers to effective collaboration,” he noted, underscoring the dialogues’ role in creating a shared understanding among stakeholders.

A Vision for the Future

The APD 2025 aims to generate actionable insights, build momentum, and strengthen partnerships toward Africa’s vision of a unified and prosperous single market. Mr. Rui Pedro Afonso Livramento, Chief of Staff at the AfCFTA Secretariat, reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to this vision, stating, “Africa is ready to deliver on its promise of economic transformation through collective action and strategic investments.”