Africa’s Golden Opportunity’ Documentary on Ghana to Premiere on CNBC Africa

A new documentary film highlighting diverse investment opportunities in Ghana will premiere next week on CNBC Africa Television.

The production dubbed: “Africa’s Golden Opportunity”, will project thriving activities across sectors of the economy, including tourism, finance, real estates, creative arts, hospitality, and local businesses.

It is produced by Strategic Investment Media in partnership with Globe Productions and other partners and will air on June 12, 2024.

Sections of the public provided positive reviews on the 15-minute production at a pre-screening event held in Accra early this week.

Mr Latif Abubakar, CEO Globe Productions, speaking at the gathering, said the documentary was put together based on Ghana’s “recent attractive investment indicators and its efforts to sustainably diversify its economy”.

He said Ghana, as one of the growing economies on the African continent, was providing varied opportunities for tourists and investors with the creative arts industry also contributing to the growth.

Despite the impact of local creatives, he said the sector, compared with other industries, continued to receive “little attention and support from the government and relevant stakeholders”.

Mr Abubakar said the documentary, in addition to other objectives, was to “set the tone” for the government and its agencies to consider more investment in the creative arts industry.

“Through major cultural and creative events such as Afronation, Afrofuture, Chalewote as well as the African Festival, which create about 700 direct and indirect jobs, the creative arts industry has not only placed Ghana on the global stage, but also boosted the country’s tourism by bringing in people across the globe.

“It is my belief that, given the necessary attention and support, the creative arts will not only boost Ghana’s tourism sector but also contribute significantly to its GDP,” he said, and thanked the private sector for its continuous support to the arts.

Mr Juan Clark, Managing Director, Strategic Investment Media, said the positive narrative about Ghana informed the production of the documentary.

“Ghana is a wonderful country, a good place to do business, safe and stable, and that is something that really put us in motion…We thought that we can communicate globally about all the opportunities that are in Ghana.

“With the positive feedback, we are thinking of a new documentary series on Ghana to make sure that we continue to communicate about what is happening in Ghana,” he said.

He added that the premiere on CNBC Africa will reach about 25 million people and there would be social media and television campaigns, to promote the documentary.