Africa’s Infrastructure Crisis Hampers Continental Trade

Industry leaders and experts at a high-level virtual dialogue hosted by the Africa Prosperity Network in collaboration with the AfCFTA Secretariat warned that Africa’s persistent infrastructure deficiencies are impeding trade and the free movement of people across the continent.

The discussion, themed “Africa We Want: How Should Africa Fund and Build the Infrastructure for Trade, People Movement, and Prosperity?”, brought to the fore the real-world challenges that businesses and travelers face due to disjointed border procedures and inadequate connectivity.

Gideon Asare, CEO of Adansi Travels, recounted his experience on a road trip from Ghana to Nigeria via Togo and Benin where bureaucratic delays and inconsistent standards at border crossings turned a routine journey into a frustrating ordeal.

His testimony contrasted the cumbersome process encountered by West Africans with the ease of movement within Europe, a disparity that he argued significantly hinders intra-African trade and tourism. He also highlighted the limitations in air connectivity, citing an example where passengers from Cameroon were forced to transit through Istanbul to reach Ghana, a predicament that inflates travel costs and creates unnecessary delays for business and leisure.

James Amoo-Gottfried, Director of Urban Roads at Ghana’s Ministry of Roads and Highways, stressed that the current approach to infrastructure development remains fragmented, with individual states pursuing independent plans that fail to integrate into a coherent continental framework.

He noted that strategic road networks not only facilitate trade and reduce agricultural post-harvest losses but also enhance access to healthcare and education. He warned that without unified planning and sustainable financing solutions—ranging from infrastructure banks to performance-based contracts—the cost of inaction could far outweigh the investment needed to modernize the continent’s transport and communication systems.

The dialogue underscored the urgent need for harmonized policies, improved connectivity, and streamlined visa processes to unlock Africa’s trade and tourism potential.

Industry experts emphasized that only deliberate and coordinated action across African states can overcome the infrastructural and procedural hurdles that continue to restrict economic integration. The emphasis was on creating a robust environment where infrastructure projects are seen as long-term investments crucial for the continent’s prosperity.

This renewed focus on infrastructural reform comes as African nations seek to fully realize the economic promise of the AfCFTA. The challenges discussed at the dialogue serve as a sober reminder that the continent’s future growth depends on overcoming deeply entrenched barriers.

As stakeholders push for a transformation in how infrastructure is planned and financed, there remains an underlying consensus that a coordinated and well-funded overhaul is essential not only to boost trade but also to ensure that the movement of goods and people is as seamless as it is in other parts of the world.