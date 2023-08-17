Africa’s Leading eLearning Africa Conference 2024

The much-anticipated annual eLearning Africa Conference and Exhibition, Africa’s foremost gathering on digital education, training, and skills development, is set to convene experts, policymakers, academics, business leaders, and investors from across the African continent and around the world.

The conference, running from May 29 to 31, 2024 in the vibrant city of Kigali, Rwanda, is poised to address critical challenges and opportunities facing Africa’s education landscape.

In an era defined by global shifts and ambitious goals, Africa is confronted with the imperative of realising the African Union’s (AU) Agenda 2063. Addressing issues such as climate change, harnessing the potential of the 4th Industrial Revolution, and nurturing a burgeoning young population are paramount.

In this context, education and skills emerge as pivotal pillars in surmounting these challenges and ushering Africa into a prosperous future.

The demand for investment in socio-economic initiatives and forward-looking education cannot be overstated. The path to success hinges on cultivating a skilled workforce and empowering educators to pave the way for societal and economic advancement. Embracing innovation as a central tenet of the business cycle is essential for sustained progress. By strategically integrating cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence, the educational landscape can be revolutionised.

The overarching theme of the 2024 eLearning Africa Conference, “Education Fuels Innovation, Investment Amplifies Skills,” underscores the inseparable roles of education and skills in driving national investment and fostering innovation. This dynamic interplay lies at the heart of the evolution of education and skills development, particularly among Africa’s vibrant youth.

A fundamental belief underlying the conference is that top-tier education lays the foundation for nurturing essential competencies and sparking groundbreaking ideas.

By melding indigenous knowledge with global skills, we can ignite the imaginative and innovative thinking that will safeguard Africa’s future. Strategic investments in future-oriented work skills and entrepreneurship are pivotal in realizing the socio-economic aspirations outlined in Agenda 2063.

The conference will cast a spotlight on the pivotal roles of education and skills development in attaining the Sustainable Development Goals and Africa’s Agenda 2063.

Collaboratively, attendees will delve into the intersections of education, skills, investment, and innovation, unlocking the boundless potential of Africa. Together, we will forge a future where the youth spearhead long-term investment and innovation decisions, propelling Africa’s ongoing success.

Key Subthemes to be Addressed:

A. Policy and Strategy: Navigating the policy landscape to enhance educational outcomes.

B. Curriculum, Content and Learning Methodologies: Revolutionizing learning approaches for a rapidly changing world.

C. Teacher Development and Support: Empowering educators to shape the leaders of tomorrow.

D. Partnerships and Collaboration: Building bridges for holistic education advancement.

E. Credentials and Qualifications: Defining the standards of excellence in education.

F. Technology and Innovation: Leveraging cutting-edge technologies to transform education.

G. Equity and Inclusion: Ensuring education reaches all corners of society.

H. Assessment and Testing: Rethinking evaluation for a skills-based economy.

I. Skills Development and Lifelong Learning: Nurturing skills for sustainable growth.

J. Sustainability and Global Issues: Aligning education with global challenges and sustainability goals.

Moreover, the call for contributions to the conference has been officially launched, inviting thought leaders, innovators, and educators to share their expertise and insights in line with the aforementioned subthemes.