Africa’s Maritime Industry Urged to Expedite Processes to Go Green

The fight against global climate change remains a top agenda for the International Maritime Organisation, the United Nations specialized agency for the maritime industry.

As such, Africa’s maritime industry has been urged to join the green shipping bandwagon for the environmental and economic benefits going green presents. Not only is Africa being urged to commit to decarbonization efforts but African authorities are being urged to expedite processes to table their concerns in order to achieve a smooth transitioning process.

Speaking on the Eye on Port program, the Director of Maritime Services at the Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA), Nana Boakye-Boampong said, African leaders must present themselves as a unified front during the negotiation process for the review of the 2018 Initial strategy on the Reduction of Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions from Ships.

“The strategy is due for review this year and the next couple of months are crucial. So it is imperative that African countries go to the IMO with a common voice and also put on the table the impacts that these things are going to have on the way we do shipping.”

The official from the Ghana Maritime Authority disclosed that it is amongst the reasons his outfit in collaboration with the Danish Maritime Authority under the auspices of the International Maritime Organization convened stakeholders from 20 African maritime administrations in the Green Shipping Conference in Accra recently — to prep them ahead of negotiations.

He revealed that, the conference which was primarily focused on highlighting the opportunities inherent in Green Shipping for Africa brought to bear a number of concerns. These include:

Firstly, the lack of regulatory certainty. Secondly, inadequate finances to undertake research and development. Thirdly, the lack of technical and operational capacities. Lastly, the deficiencies of Africa’s port infrastructure.

Mr. Boakye-Boampong intimidated that it is a matter of necessity for Africa to let its’ concerns be known so they are factored into future regulations because “take it all leave it, whatever decisions are taken at the global stage, it will have an impact on the way we do business. It is imperative that during the negotiations, Africa tries to get a good deal for itself.”

This admonition was further echoed by the Director of Climate Change and Green Transition at the Danish Maritime Authority, Jakob Haugaard, who explained that going green presents vast economic opportunities for Africa, in addition to the environmental benefits.

“We believe that the green transitioning of shipping can help unlock investments in renewable energy because once you know the demand is there, you will also have more investments in the production of renewable energy. Also investments in energy efficiency in infrastructure for zero-emission fuels. These are important first steps that cannot only mitigate climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions but they can also create green jobs. There is a good business case for Africa,” he elucidated.

He said for Africa to match up with its developed counterparts in the green shipping initiative, the continent should take into consideration good framework conditions for private investments in port infrastructure.

“You need infrastructure capable of providing new alternative fuels which takes a long time to be ready. You need bunkering infrastructure; you need on shore power supply to be a part of new green corridors. That’s very important.”

He stated that Denmark, a country passionate about being a leader in sustainability has been implementing their own measures to promote green shipping. A lot of these hinge on strong public-private partnerships.

According to him, the Danish Maritime Authority influence and approve new designs of vessels capable of running on zero-emission fuels.

He said, the Government of Denmark has also come up with tax reforms that apply taxes on carbon emissions from all industries.

In that same vein, subsidies have been applied for the electrification of domestic ferries to encourage eco-friendliness.

Mr. Haugaard, like Nana Boakye-Boampong said, considering the peculiar situation of Africa, African governments must avail themselves in discussions at the IMO-level to influence decisions that cater to the needs of the continent.

Nana Boakye-Boampong, disclosed that in July 2022, a fund was established to assist Least Developed Countries and the Small Island Developing States to participate in ongoing negotiations. In addition, embedded in the medium term measures of the Initial strategy on the Reduction of GHG Emissions, is the introduction of a fund expected to rake in about 60 Billion USD on a yearly basis. This money is expected to be channeled into assisting transitional measures for Least Developed Countries and the Small Island Developing States.

Mr. Boakye indicated that what is important in this case is that Africa must go and table their needs during the discussions so that they will be adequately represented during disbursement of this fund.