Africa’s most comprehensive diaspora policy to be unveiled on African Liberation Day

On the 62nd African Liberation Day–Sunday, May 25, 2025, at 8:00 PM GMT–a bold new policy will be unveiled that redefines how African nations can welcome, reintegrate, and mobilize the global African Diaspora as a core strategy for development. This moment marks the outdooring of:

The Triangle Offense: The Blueprint for Diaspora Engagement and Economic Mobilization

Crafted through collaboration between public and private partners, policy experts, and diaspora leaders, the Triangle Offense presents the first scalable model for diaspora engagement and reintegration with a focus on coordinated national implementation, legal inclusion, and economic transformation.

Built on Pan-African Foundations

The Triangle Offense stands on three foundational pillars observed across Africa, each pointing to the need for an evolved, integrated approach:

Diaspora Impact Assessments & Data Collection

The early years of return programs (such as Ghana’s 2019 Year of Return) brought cultural energy and economic momentum, but lacked long-term measurement frameworks. Accurate, transparent data collection is now essential to assess diaspora value across travel, remittances, investment, innovation, and return migration.

National Diaspora Engagement Policies (AU Agenda 2063)

The African Union has called on all member states to develop formal diaspora engagement policies by 2030. Yet to date, only 11 African countries have adopted a policy that moves beyond symbolism toward implementation. The Triangle Offense answers this call with a unified model ready for ECOWAS and AU-wide replication.

Legislative Framework for Return & Citizenship

Laws must match our Pan-African ideals. The Homeland Return Bill, introduced in Ghana, is a case study for building legislative pathways for diaspora return and citizenship access. The Triangle Offense elevates this to a continental priority, integrating legal, social, and economic inclusion for African-descended people worldwide.



Why This Moment Matters:

Africa is young and rising: By 2050, 1 in 4 people on Earth will be African , and over 60% will be under 25 . The continent holds the key to the global labor force and innovation pipeline.

AfCFTA is real: In 2024, Nigeria completed its first intra-African shipment to Kenya under AfCFTA, proving that continental trade is not just theory—but now needs migration and investment policy to match.

The Diaspora is ready: With over $53B in annual remittances and trillions in savings, the African Diaspora holds the financial, intellectual, and spiritual capital to accelerate Africa’s development—if given pathways to participate fully.

The Payoff: $100 Billion in Unlockable Potential

With coordination, transparency, and execution, African nations can unlock over $100 billion in direct and leveraged diaspora-led growth over the next decade—across housing, infrastructure, education, technology, agriculture, and the creative economy.

Join the Premiere

African Liberation Day | Sunday, May 25, 2025 | 8:00 PM GMT | 9:00 PM WAT

The Triangle Offense policy will premiere globally via live stream. This will mark the beginning of a new era of Pan-African governance and reintegration. Save your spot: https://theadinkragroup.typeform.com/TriangleOffense

The Triangle Offense: The Blueprint for Diaspora Engagement and Economic Mobilization is a collaborative effort led by She Grows It, founded by Dr. Ashley Milton, and The Adinkra Group, led by Diallo Sumbry.