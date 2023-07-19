Africa’s performing art festival delivers beauty of cultural diversity

Ubumuntu Arts Festival, Africa’s performing event, just concluded Sunday with artists from about a dozen countries in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda.

The three-day event at the Kigali Genocide Memorial site’s amphitheater showcased rich cultural heritage.

The event drew artists and emerging talent from across the continent and beyond to showcase the power of art in fostering social change.

The festival, the ninth edition with the theme “Believe: Faith Over Fear,” featured curated theatre, music and contemporary dance performances, uniting people from diverse backgrounds.

Among the highlights was the Ballet de Barcelona, Anderson Carvalho dance and choreograph group based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, with their performance “From the Ashes I Rise.” The collaborative masterpiece blends Spanish and Rwandan artistry to celebrate the beauty of cultural diversity.

Mashirika Performing Arts and Media Company, a leading theater company in Rwanda, staged the performance “Generation 25,” which portrays what it looks like to be born after Rwanda’s 1994 genocide against Tutsi, and how to connect with what you haven’t experienced.

Revelers had the opportunity to experience art with powerful ideas, stirring deep emotions while challenging conventional thinking.

MindLeaps Rwanda staged a performance dubbed Unseen, in which technical skill dances matched active participation.

“The performances were so amazing; I am excited to be here,” said a reveler from Tanzania who gave her name as Efrance only. “I enjoy songs, poems from different traditions and cultures. It’s my second time being here, so inspiring.”

For Anderson Carvalho, a choreographer from Brazil but working in Amsterdam, this was his second time at the Ubumuntu Arts Festival in Kigali.

“It has been a great experience for me,” Carvalho told Xinhua. “Ubumuntu Arts Festival is very important for the art community because it brings everyone together in unity. We can come together, we can talk, we can heal, we can share, giving us our own voices. It has a huge impact on the art community.”

Carvalho believes that with the festival, countries come together to celebrate art and humanity, which he says is one of the most beautiful things that has been happening. “Art is for everyone so it is a very important and strong tool for social transformation, for communities getting together and helping each other to develop, to evolve, to heal and to be,” he said.

Hope Azeda, the artistic director of Mashirika Performing Arts and Media Company, and the brain behind the festival, said the focus of this year’s festival was to push for a conversation about overcoming fear, following the COVID-19 pandemic which triggered a lot of fear and uncertainty which hindered people’s progress and creativity.

“The most impressive thing for me in this year’s festival has been the amount of growth in terms of productions, in terms of artists’ engagement in values of humanity because this festival is about arts and humanity,” she told Xinhua. “I am seeing the moral courage of artists trying to embrace the aspect of humanity regardless of the kind of hard situation they are going through or the recovery from COVID-19 which badly hit artists … that courage to deal with daring situations.”

She is glad that the festival has grown in terms of participation and trust. “Our tagline was faith over fear and it was beautiful to see all this coming through with performances and helping artists and the audience,” she added.

The performances were preceded by a cultural diplomacy conference, which aimed to enhance the exchange of ideas, art, information and language, as well as the various aspects of culture between nations and people.

First held in 2015, the festival is held annually following the last week of the 100 days of commemorating the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi. Enditem