The legacy of French influence in Africa has come under intense scrutiny following remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron that Africans should be “grateful” for France’s military presence on the continent.

These comments have sparked widespread criticism, with many viewing them as a stark reminder of the complex and often exploitative relationship between Africa and its former colonial power.

For centuries, France’s involvement in Africa has been marked by a history of domination, resource extraction, and cultural suppression. Beginning with the Berlin Conference of the late 19th century, where European powers divided Africa into colonial territories, France emerged as one of the key architects of the continent’s balkanization. In West Africa, particularly, France disrupted established civilizations like the Ghana, Mali, and Songhai empires, reducing cohesive societies into fragmented colonial entities. This division, many argue, laid the groundwork for prolonged economic dependency and political instability.

The scars of this colonial interference were deepened during the World Wars, as France exploited the African workforce to secure its survival. In the First World War, thousands of West African men were forcibly conscripted to fight on the frontlines for the French Empire. Stripped from their homelands, these men faced unimaginable conditions, and many perished far from home. Survivors, abandoned in places like Lokoja in Nigeria, often died without ever reconnecting with their roots.

The Second World War brought an even darker chapter. African soldiers, who had fought valiantly against Nazi Germany, returned home expecting recognition and fair compensation. Instead, they were met with betrayal. At Camp de Thiaroye in Senegal, French forces massacred over a thousand Senegalese and other West African troops after they demanded equal pay. This event, now recognized as one of the most egregious atrocities of France’s colonial legacy, epitomizes the disregard for African lives and contributions.

Even after African nations gained independence in the 1960s, France retained a stranglehold on their sovereignty. Through policies like assimilation, France sought to erase African cultures and traditions, replacing them with French values of “liberté, égalité, fraternité.” Economically, the CFA franc—a currency still controlled by the French treasury—ensured that African economies remained tethered to France. Natural resources continued to flow out of Africa, enriching France at the expense of its former colonies’ development.

Macron’s call for gratitude also reignites debates over France’s military interventions in Africa, particularly Operation Barkhane. Launched in 2014 to combat terrorism in the Sahel, the mission has faced accusations of exacerbating insecurity rather than alleviating it. When the operation began, terrorism in the region was confined mainly to groups like Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb and Boko Haram. By the time French forces exited in 2022, the Global Terrorism Index indicated a dramatic escalation in attacks, with Africa’s terror index climbing from 16 to 58. Critics argue that France’s presence amplified instability while fostering resentment among local populations.

France’s influence in Africa has long been seen as a double-edged sword. Supporters argue that French military operations, such as those under Operation Barkhane, were intended to stabilize the region. Yet detractors point to the historical context: a pattern of interventionism that prioritizes French interests over African sovereignty. The irony of Macron’s remarks, critics say, lies in the expectation that Africans should express gratitude for the very systems that have marginalized them for decades.

As many African nations demand the withdrawal of French forces and the end of neo-colonial arrangements, this moment marks a significant turning point in Franco-African relations. Countries like Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso have already taken decisive steps to reduce French influence, signalling a broader shift in Africa’s determination to reclaim its autonomy.

For many Africans, the call to sever colonial ties is about rejecting foreign interference and reasserting a sense of identity, pride, and self-determination. The era of colonial subjugation may officially belong to history, but its aftershocks continue reverberating across the continent. Macron’s comments have only reignited a more profound, long-standing frustration, fueling a collective push for Africa to stand on its terms.

As France grapples with its waning influence on the continent, the question remains: can Africa fully break free from the shadow of its colonial past? For those calling for change, the answer lies in expelling foreign forces and reclaiming control over their economies, cultures, and futures.