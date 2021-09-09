Africa’s regional economic bloc COMESA to hold virtual research forum on doing business

The Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) will hold a research forum aimed at tackling challenges brought to doing business in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization said in a release Wednesday.

The Eighth Annual Research Forum, which will be held virtually from Sept. 13-16 under the theme “Rethinking Trade and Doing Business in the Wake of COVID-19 Pandemic,” is expected to bring together people from academia, think-tanks, government departments and the private sector to discuss emerging issues in regional integration.

“The theme has been motivated by the shock triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic which has plunged the global economy into deep recession comparable only to the 2008 financial crisis and the Great Depression of the 1930s,” the release read.

Specific sub-themes, including intra-COMESA trade and COVID-19, digitalizing trade, trade facilitation and COVID-19 and trade in services will be discussed.

“The research Forums have been insightful and added value to the quality of analytical research being carried out,” Christopher Onyango, COMESA director of Trade and Customs, said in the release. Enditem