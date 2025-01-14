Africa’s Solar Growth Continues with Storage Sector Boom – 2025 Outlook

As the global solar market continues to soar, Africa’s solar industry also demonstrates steady growth, despite a more modest increase compared to global trends.

According to the Africa Solar Outlook 2025, solar installations across the continent reached 2.5 gigawatts (GWp) in 2024, bringing Africa’s total installed capacity to 19.2 GWp. This marks the third consecutive year that solar installations in Africa have surpassed 2 GWp, signaling a healthy trajectory for the industry.

While Africa’s growth rate is not as rapid as the global average, where solar capacity surged by 44% in 2024 to reach 503 GWp, the continent continues to gain ground, albeit from a smaller base. South Africa remains the dominant player, contributing significantly to the overall installed capacity with 1,235 MWp, followed by Egypt at 707 MWp. Other nations, such as Zambia, Nigeria, and Angola, also posted strong numbers, underscoring the region’s increasing reliance on solar energy. However, the market remains concentrated, with South Africa and Egypt together accounting for nearly 80% of new installations.

This reliance on a handful of countries to drive solar growth is a challenge that Africa must address in the coming years, as more nations adopt solar energy. Several projects in countries new to solar are already underway, and the sector could experience a more widespread distribution of installations in the near future.

One key area where Africa stands out is the growing contribution of solar to national power grids. In countries like the Central African Republic, solar now accounts for more than 40% of total electricity consumption, an impressive feat by global standards. Other nations, including Mauritania, Namibia, and Somalia, also have solar contributing more than 10% of their electricity needs. This demonstrates that solar energy, while still a relatively small player globally, has the potential to provide substantial contributions to Africa’s energy mix.

In terms of solar per capita, the wealthy island nations of Seychelles, Mauritius, and Cape Verde continue to lead the pack, followed by solar champions like South Africa and Namibia. The Gambia made the most progress in 2024, climbing 25 spots in the rankings, driven by the commissioning of the 23 MWp Jambur Solar Plant.

Perhaps one of the most exciting developments in Africa’s solar market is the dramatic rise of energy storage. From a modest 50 MWh per year from 2017 to 2022, storage capacity in Africa exploded in 2024, reaching over 1,600 MWh. This surge is largely attributed to a significant drop in the prices of lithium-ion storage systems, which have fallen by 20% in 2024 alone, following a 13% decrease in 2023. The cost reductions are a result of production overcapacity and intensified competition in the market, which is benefiting the storage sector, as manufacturing capacity intended for the electric vehicle market also supports stationary storage.

Storage is quickly becoming an integral part of Africa’s solar ecosystem. Several large-scale solar projects now feature storage capabilities, including the 100 MW / 130 MWh second phase of the Soma Project in The Gambia, the 60 MWp / 72 MWh Lolda Solar Farm in Senegal, and Egypt’s massive 900 MWp / 720 MWh project. These projects illustrate the growing importance of combining solar power with storage solutions to provide a more stable and reliable energy supply.

As the outlook for solar energy in Africa continues to improve, the Africa Solar Outlook 2025 report provides valuable insights into the status of solar in each African country. It offers in-depth analysis of national solar ecosystems, including country-specific solar policies, objectives, tariffs, electrification rates, and installed capacities. This country-by-country approach makes it easier to understand the diverse opportunities and challenges facing solar development across the continent.

While Africa’s solar growth remains small relative to global totals, the continent is clearly moving in the right direction. With more countries embracing solar energy and a growing focus on storage solutions, Africa’s solar future looks increasingly promising.