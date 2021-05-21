Africa Map

Mr Rockson Dogbegah, President of the Institute of Directors, Ghana (IOD), says the transformation of Africa is achievable only if “we believe in ourselves and subject our minds to a serious overhaul.”

“I believe it’s achievable if we reduce the amount of time we spend talking and complaining and plough the talking time into action,” he said.

Mr Dogbegah said this at the maiden Seminar Series of the African Corporate Governance Network (ACGN) in Accra.

“Our biggest challenge in Africa is about complaining, looking up to others for support, fear and lacking the appropriate effective and ethical leadership to effect change,” he added.

Mr Dogbegah said the Institute was, therefore, stimulating the minds of members of ACGN to champion corporate governance on the Continent and provide the appropriate leadership to transform her fortunes.

He said the ACGN was at a stage where it needed to break away from the shackles of over-reliance on the generosity of donors to build it.

The Institute was excited to be playing a key role in the transformational journey of the Network, which was formed to promote good corporate governance on the African Continent, he said.

Mr Dogbegah commended the founders and the current leadership of the Network, chaired by Mr Meshak Jerome, for working to promote good governance.

He said the IOD believed that with good leadership the Organisation could help transform Africa through effective corporate governance.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleShow zero-tolerance to SGBV policies – Plan International to government
Next articleYOTA, NVTI to train 200 women in technical education skills
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here