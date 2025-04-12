Africa’s Urgent SDG Action Amid Dwindling Time

At the ongoing Eleventh Session of the Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development in Kampala, Uganda, African leaders and development partners have issued an unequivocal call to shift from problem diagnosis to decisive, inclusive, and evidence-based action.

With only five years remaining to meet the 2030 Agenda, the forum underscored that only 10 of 144 SDG targets are on track, while a vast majority are progressing too slowly or risk being completely missed.

The discussions have prioritized immediate investment and policy reform for several key goals, notably Good Health and Well-being, Gender Equality, Decent Work and Economic Growth, Life Below Water, and Partnerships for the Goals. Claver Gatete, Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Africa, stressed that the continent must mobilize domestic resources, curb illicit financial flows, and leverage alternative financing sources such as pension and sovereign wealth funds. His pointed remark that “aid is no longer sustainable” resonated with many in the room as they contemplated the urgent need for an integrated approach to foster sustainable development.

Adding to this collective urgency, Robert Rae of the UN Economic and Social Council called for accelerated regional integration and reaffirmed support for the African Continental Free Trade Area. His comments echoed the long-held vision of “Africa for the Africans,” highlighting that the continent’s future prosperity hinges on a renewed commitment to self-reliance and strategic economic collaboration.

The forum also opened a window into the specific challenges faced by countries like Ghana. Despite notable strides since adopting the 2030 Agenda—improvements in education, health, and financial inclusion—persistent issues such as high youth unemployment, inadequate technical training, and infrastructural deficits continue to impede progress. The emphasis on SDGs in sectors ranging from Clean Water and Sanitation to Affordable and Clean Energy reflected both the scale of Africa’s developmental hurdles and the potential of carefully crafted policies to address them.

As national leaders deliberate on steps to transition from raw material exports to value addition, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s remark that “if we can’t process the minerals, they must stay in the ground. Our grandchildren will process them” echoed a widely shared vision. This call for long-term planning and domestic capacity building stands as a reminder that Africa’s sustainable growth depends on harnessing local expertise rather than relying solely on external resources.

The forum’s resolution for bold leadership and decisive policy intervention outlines an ambitious agenda—one that balances economic growth with environmental sustainability and social equity. It highlights the need for governments, private sector players, and civil society to forge robust partnerships, ensuring that no nation is left behind in the race toward meeting the SDGs. The coming years, steeped in both challenge and opportunity, will test the continent’s ability to implement these transformative strategies. Integrated commentary suggests that while the immediate pressure is palpable, the forum has also set the stage for a strategic realignment that might ultimately redefine Africa’s development trajectory.