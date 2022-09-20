AfricaWeb and Ghana FA sign partnership agreement

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has entered into a content partnership agreement with AfricaWeb Holding; owners of GhanaWeb.com, CameroonWeb.com, MyNigeria.com and TanzaniaWeb.com, for the next three years.

The partnership agreement, described by both parties as mutually beneficial, will see the GFA and AfricaWeb share ideas and compelling content intended to serve Ghanaians home and abroad in the best possible way. The GFA will by this partnership have multiple slots on all AfricaWeb platforms in Africa to strategically promote its content, sponsors and commercial partners.

AfricaWeb Holding, through its partner, Age Media Africa, will also work together with the Ghana FA to optimize its digital channels as a viable revenue-generating option while also taking action on copyright infringement against originally produced content of the football association.

Also, YouTube videos of the Ghana FA will be embedded on a dedicated GhanaWeb TV page to increase views while events and live coverage of GFA will be streamed on GhanaWeb TV with updates provided on GhanaWeb’s digital channels to reach millions of Ghanaians.

The two parties firmed up the partnership on June 20, 2022, after weeks of deliberation.

“It is good to finally meet in person after the virtual meeting. We are excited about the prospects of this partnership and look forward to working together,” said GFA General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo, Esq. who was present at the meeting and signed on behalf of the Association which was witnessed by the President of the Association in accordance with the GFA Statutes.

The GFA, under the leadership of its president, Kurt E.S. Okraku, has entered into a vital stage in its administration, especially after the Black Stars qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be staged in Qatar in November/December 2022.

With an expected boom in the FA’s digital content creation due to the upcoming FIFA World Cup and many other tournaments and offerings, the Association deemed it appropriate to partner AfricaWeb Holding and AgeAfrica who have a proven track record in the digital space.

“We are aware of the vast potential of the digital space and how leveraging it properly can be beneficial to all our stakeholders which is why we are entering into this partnership. We believe this will propel us into the next phase of our digital growth,” the GFA General Secretary added.

Speaking after the signing of the partnership agreement at the Ghana FA Headquarters, the CEO of AfricaWeb, the parent company of GhanaWeb, Marc Stubbé, was excited about the partnership and said the timing was perfect ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

“We are excited about the partnership and we are looking forward to a fruitful partnership with the GFA. Ahead of the World Cup, there will be a lot of exciting content to share and new ideas to actualise,” he said.

Other members present at the meeting were the top brass of the GFA Communications Department led by Mr Henry Asante.

AfricaWeb Holding was also represented at the meeting by Marc Stubbe, Commercial Manager Ekow Blankson; his Deputy, Eric Vlidzo; GhanaWeb Managing Editor Daniel Oduro and Sales Executive Emmanuel Ayisi.