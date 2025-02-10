Afrifa Sets New Standard with National Indoor 200m Record

Ghana’s rising track star Anita Afrifa stunned the athletics community at the 2025 Steve Miller Invitational in Kansas, USA, as she clocked an impressive 23.26 seconds to secure a new national indoor 200m record.

This performance eclipses the previous record of 23.34 seconds set by Flings Owusu-Agyapong in February 2016, marking a significant breakthrough in Ghana’s sprinting history after nearly a decade.

Afrifa, a dedicated student-athlete at Colby Community College under the guidance of Head Coach Clinton Fletcher, demonstrated not only raw speed but also a level of precision and determination that has set the stage for what many believe is a bright future for Ghanaian athletics. Her achievement comes at a time when Ghana’s indoor track events are beginning to capture greater attention, providing a much-needed boost to the nation’s sporting profile on the global stage.

Adding to the momentum, SWAG Sport Personality of the Year 2024, Rose Yeboah, has also made headlines by enhancing her indoor high jump national record with a 1cm improvement, clearing 1.92m. Both accomplishments underscore a broader resurgence in the performance and confidence of Ghanaian athletes, suggesting that focused investment and rigorous training could propel the country to even greater heights in international competitions.

Observing these developments, many in the sports community are optimistic. Afrifa’s record-breaking run not only cements her status as one of the country’s premier sprinters but also signals a potential renaissance for indoor athletics in Ghana. With committed coaching and continuous support from educational and sports institutions, the stage is set for more groundbreaking performances that could inspire a new generation of athletes across the nation.