The outstanding Information Technology firm, Afrifanom Limited, has been awarded as the Software Company of the Year for the third consecutive year, asserting its dominance in the Ghanaian IT space.

At the 10th Ghana Information Technology and Telecoms Awards (GITTA), Afrifanom also won the prestigious VAS Company of the Year Award, while its Chief Executive Officer, Nana Osei Kwasi Afrifa, was honoured as the IT Professional of the Year.

Speaking to the media, Nana Afrifa said: “I am extremely gratified by these Awards, which show a clear indication of Dedication, Dynamism and Leadership.

I am dedicating these awards, particularly, that of, “IT Professional of The Year” to all staff of Afrifanom Limited for making 2020 a Good Year, despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We at Afrifanom look forward to more innovative years ahead whiles penetrating the Global Markets.”

Afrifanom’s flagship digital addressing solution, “AsaaseGPS” is the world’s first official digital addressing system for countries.

The company made history in October 2017 when the Government of Ghana adopted AsaaseGPS (licensed as GhanaPostGPS) as its Official National Addressing System.

The GITTA Awards, organised by Instinct Wave, aims at recognising institutions and personalities that have embraced digitisation and introduced innovation designed to make delivery of services more efficient.

This year’s event was held on Friday, November 13, 2020.