Afrik Allianz Initiative Will Turn Africa The Garden Of Eden To A True Tourist Destination

Afrik Allianz, the multimodal single air transport alliance connecting Africa and beyond, is poised to turn Africa the Garden of Eden to a true tourist destination. This initiative envisions a future where Africa flourishes as a paradise on Earth, akin to the Garden of Eden, by harnessing the power of sustainable tourism.

The Afrik Allianz initiative aims to unlock Africa’s unparalleled natural beauty, rich heritage, and vibrant communities through strategic development, cultural preservation, and eco-friendly practices. This will showcase Africa the Garden of Eden natural beauty, making the continent a world-class tourist destination while empowering local communities and preserving the environment.

International airline Goldstar Air, the wings of Ghana and the belly of America, in collaboration with other airlines, has designed Afrik Allianz to facilitate intra-regional trade and regional integration through the movement of goods, tourism, services, and people across Africa and beyond. With over 121 airports within Africa and connections to other continents, the alliance aims to foster multimodal transportation and connectivity, as Airports Council International (ACI) World forecasts passenger traffic in Africa to reach 261 million in 2025.

In 2022, travel and tourism contributed 168 billion U.S. dollars to Africa’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), marking a 40.9 percent increase from the previous year. Despite this growth, the value added to the GDP remained below the 2019 figure of 186 billion U.S. dollars. In 2023, travel and tourism’s contribution to GDP reached approximately 183 billion U.S. dollars.

Goldstar Air is preparing to launch the alliance, with a trademark Afrik Allianz, and has notified the African Union (AU) Chairman and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretary General of the immense benefits the African continent stands to gain.

The airline also seeks the endorsement of the African Union (AU) and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat in Ghana to expand routes, share resources, and establish a seamless travel experience for international passengers, who will gain access to multiple destinations across Africa.

The Garden of Eden, mentioned in the Hebrew Bible (Old Testament) book of Genesis, was a biblical earthly paradise inhabited by the first created man and woman, Adam and Eve, before their expulsion for disobeying God’s commands. It is also referred to in Genesis as “the Garden of the Lord” (the God of Israel) and in Ezekiel as “the Garden of God.”

The location of Eden is described in the Book of Genesis as the source of four tributaries. Various suggestions have been made regarding its location: at the head of the Persian Gulf, in southern Mesopotamia, where the Tigris and Euphrates rivers meet the sea, in Armenia, and even in Jackson County, Missouri. Others theorize that Eden encompassed the entire Fertile Crescent or a large region in Mesopotamia, where its native inhabitants still exist in cities such as Telassar.

According to the first President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, “We all want a United Africa, united not only in our concept of what unity connotes but united in our common desire to move forward together in dealing with all the problems that can best be solved only on a continental basis.”

Dr. Kwame Nkrumah further stated, “The independence of Ghana is meaningless unless it is linked up with the total liberation of the African continent. It is clear that we must find an African solution for our problems, and that this can only be found in African unity. Divided, we are weak; united, Africa could become one of the greatest forces for good in the world.”

Goldstar Air’s distinguished role model, Dr. Nkrumah, emphasized, “The task ahead is great indeed, and heavy is the responsibility; yet it is a noble and glorious challenge. A challenge which calls for the courage to dream, the courage to believe, the courage to dare, the courage to do, the courage to envision, the courage to fight, the courage to work, the courage to achieve, and to attain the highest levels of excellence and the fullest greatness of man.”

Goldstar Air will be honoring Dr Kwame Nkrumah by making his name on one of our aircraft as a registration number, as we believe that naming the aircraft after national heroes and heroines will also open up the frontiers of Africa aviation and tourism sectors.

The Afrik Allianz initiative is rooted in the belief that Africa, with its vast potential and untapped resources, will become a global model for how tourism, conservation, and community empowerment can work hand in hand to create a brighter future for all.

According to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Goldstar Air, Eric Bannerman, the airline is a registered Ghanaian and the United States company with an issued license from the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) to operate scheduled and non-scheduled international flights and is expecting aircraft inspections to commence operations to North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Africa. Goldstar Air will contribute significantly to Africa’s economic growth, as the airline is projecting a fleet of over one hundred (100) modern aircraft serving a network of more than ninety (90) key business and leisure destinations. The airline also aspires to be recognized among the top one hundred (100) companies in Africa.

African countries are already strategizing on how to benefit from the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Agreement and are developing clear action plans to take advantage of national, regional, and global markets within the AfCFTA framework. The African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement can be a game-changer by leveraging Afrik Allianz’s role in Africa’s economic diversification and inclusion. This presents an opportunity for member countries to get involved and contribute to making it a reality, ensuring easy movement across the African continent.

Mole National Park, located in the Savannah Region of Ghana, sits on savanna and riparian ecosystems at an elevation of 150 meters, with a sharp escarpment forming the southern boundary of the park. Mole is Ghana’s largest wildlife reserve, spanning 4,577 km and home to 94 mammals, over 300 birds, 9 amphibians, 33 reptiles, and 742 plants. The park boasts two waterfalls, Polzen and Kparia. With its rich cultural, historical, and archaeological heritage, the ancient caravan routes from Mali to Wa and Salaga, which were once used for both trading and transporting slaves to the coastal markets, passed through the heart of the park.

Shai Hills Resource Reserve, a short drive east of Accra, Ghana’s capital city, lies along the route to Akosombo, home to the world’s largest man-made lake. The reserve features wide-open grass plains, a backdrop of rolling hills, and diverse vegetation, including scattered trees, shrubs, herbs, climbers, and epiphytes. It is home to various wildlife, including the kob, green monkey, spot-nosed monkey, and olive baboon. The hills contain spectacular caves, such as Hieowayo, Manya, Adwuku, and Sayou, which served as dwellings for the Shai people from the late Stone Age until they were displaced by the British colonial army in 1892. Visitors can explore the reserve’s cultural sites, picnic sites, campsites, climbing routes, and hiking trails for hikers.

Kruger National Park, located in northeastern South Africa, is one of Africa’s largest game reserves. It boasts a high density of wildlife, including the Big Five: lions, leopards, rhinos, elephants, and buffalos. The park is also home to hundreds of other mammals and diverse birdlife, including vultures, eagles, and storks. Its landscape features a mix of mountains, bush plains, and tropical forests.

Most tourists visit Tanzania for safari adventures, but it would be a mistake not to explore the country’s other natural wonders. In addition to its wildlife-filled plains, Tanzania boasts unique geological formations, such as the red-hued Lake Natron, the expansive Ngorongoro Crater, and the chimpanzee-populated rainforests of Mahale Mountains National Park. For an ultimate adrenaline rush, visitors can embark on a climbing expedition up Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s tallest mountain and the largest free-standing mountain on Earth.

Outdoorsy adventurers travel far and wide to admire this breathtaking UNESCO World Heritage Site. Straddling the border between Zambia and Zimbabwe in Mosi-oa-Tunya National Park, Victoria Falls is roughly twice as deep and wide as Niagara Falls, making it one of the world’s most jaw-dropping waterfalls. To witness this natural wonder at its most thunderous, plan a visit in April or May, just after the region’s rainy season ends. Popular vantage points include Knife Edge Bridge, Livingstone Island, and Devil’s Pool. When you’re not enjoying the view from above, go whitewater rafting on the Zambezi River to admire the falls from a different angle.

Home to cheetahs, elephants, lions, wildebeests, hippos, and more, Masai Mara National Reserve is one of Kenya’s premier wildlife destinations. Sign up for a safari to explore this protected area’s 370,000-plus acres of rolling grasslands. Look for companies with guides certified by the Kenya Professional Safari Guides Association. For an extra dose of adventure, opt for a horseback riding excursion or a hot air balloon safari. To increase your chances of spotting the Big Five (lions, leopards, rhinos, elephants, and buffaloes) and other migrating animals, visit between July and October during the Great Migration.

Though Mauritius is best known for its powdery white sands and luxurious beach resorts, this small island nation east of Madagascar also charms visitors with its vibrant cultural blend, friendly locals, lively festivals, and delicious teas and rums. After a day of exploring some of the island’s nature reserves, unwind at one of its world-class resorts, soaking up the sun from your private pool. Later, savor fresh seafood while enjoying a traditional Sega dance performance or watching the sunset over the Indian Ocean.

Most visitors flock to Egypt’s capital to explore the wonders of the ancient world, following in the footsteps of the pharaohs. But there are two sides to Cairo, a city where history and modernity coexist. The ancient pyramids of Giza, Dahshur, and Saqqara compete for attention with the trendy bars of the Zamalek and Heliopolis neighborhoods for spotlight. Honking taxicabs weave through narrow streets, vying for space with braying donkeys. Meanwhile, the traditional Islamic call to prayer, lounge music, and boisterous banter can be heard all at once. The only way to truly experience Cairo is to embrace both the old and the new.

Wildlife lovers with an adventurous spirit flock to the lush mountains of Rwanda for one main attraction: gorilla trekking. Twelve families of endangered mountain gorillas dwell within the thick forests of Rwanda’s Volcanoes National Park. Though the trekking experience is costly, Rwanda is hailed for its intimate and unobtrusive tours, offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to observe these majestic creatures in their natural habitat. Nyungwe Forest National Park is also worth a visit for its variety of primate species (including chimpanzees) and scenic hiking trails, the canopy walkway is a must-see. Before leaving, take a detour to Kigali, the nation’s vibrant capital, where you’ll find the sobering yet essential Kigali Genocide Memorial.

Like other historic Moroccan cities, Marrakech buzzes with life. Performers vie for attention in Jemaa El Fna, an open-air square in the heart of Marrakesh’s Medina, while vendors hawk aromatic spices, homemade textiles, ornate lanterns, and more at the souks lining the alleyways. When you need a break from the city’s hustle and bustle, unwind at a hammam, visit the Jardin Majorelle, or head to a rooftop bar to relax before retreating to your riad. During your visit, listen for the melodic call to prayer echoing from the city’s mosques, a signature sound of Marrakech.

Central Kalahari Game Reserve is an extensive national park in the Kalahari Desert of Botswana. Established in 1961, it covers an area of 52,800 square kilometres (20,400 sq mi) larger than the Netherlands, an almost 10% of Botswana’s total land area, making it the second largest game reserve in the world. The reserve is located entirely within Botswana’s Ghanzi district, making up over 40% of the district’s territory.

Ethiopia is a rugged, landlocked country split by the Great Rift Valley. With archaeological finds dating back more than 3 million years, it’s a place of ancient culture. Among its important sites are Lalibela with its rock-cut Christian churches from the 12th-13th centuries. Aksum is the ruins of an ancient city with obelisks, tombs, castles and Our Lady Mary of Zion church.

Queen Elizabeth National Park is Uganda’s most popular tourist destination, thanks to its incredible biodiversity. This protected area is home to a wide variety of habitats, including forests, wetlands, savanna grasslands, and several lakes, all teeming with wildlife. Located in western Uganda, the park is just a few hours’ drive southwest of the capital, Kampala. Nearby towns such as Kasese and Bushenyi provide convenient access points. The park is rich in wildlife, featuring iconic African safari animals, as well as chimpanzees, one of humanity’s closest relatives. To the north, across Lake George, the park connects to Kibale Forest National Park, further expanding the region’s biodiversity and conservation efforts.

Lagos, Nigeria, is a vibrant city that delights on many levels. Its coastline is a bustling hub for resorts and beach houses. On weekends, Lagosians flock to a long stretch of private beaches to party and enjoy a variety of water sports. For the best beach experiences, take a short boat ride to Tarkwa Bay or hop in a car to Landmark Beach. As the birthplace of Nollywood (Nigeria’s movie industry) and the now-global Afrobeats movement, Lagos has been at the heart of Nigeria’s entertainment boom for decades. In the second half of the year, the city’s creative energy is in full swing, hosting a variety of festivals, including the Lagos International Poetry Festival, Lagos Fringe Festival, and Art X Lagos.

Mr. Bannerman emphasized that the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) is significant as it aims to liberalize air transport services. He noted that Afrik Allianz will serve a similar purpose, facilitating intra-regional trade and regional integration by enabling the efficient movement of goods, services, and people. Additionally, it will support the development of multimodal transportation connecting over 121 airports across Africa and beyond. This initiative will increase the contribution of Africa’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of travel and tourism, which was approximately $183 billion in 2023. In 2024, this figure is projected to remain below the global average, but it is anticipated to reach $1 trillion as Africa the Garden of Eden evolves into a true world-class travel destination with Afrik Allianz.

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) has created the largest free market in the world. Afrik Allianz aims to connect 1.3 billion people across 55 countries with a combined GDP of $3.4 trillion. There is ample opportunity for the establishment of additional aviation hubs to facilitate the seamless movement of people and goods across the continent.

Following air service liberalization in the United States and the European Union in the late 20th century, African policymakers also began moving toward deregulating the continent’s air transport sector. Domestic carriers, seeking greater access to new markets, alongside the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), increased pressure for liberalization.

Several initiatives were introduced from the 1980s onward, most notably the Yamoussoukro Declaration in 1988 and the Abuja Treaty in 1994. These efforts culminated in the signing of the Yamoussoukro Decision in 1999, which established principles for implementing deregulation and pro-competition policies within the African aviation sector.

At a conference in Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast, held on November 13–14, 1999, representatives of several nations met to negotiate the further deregulation of air services across Africa. The conference was organized following the 11th Conference of African Ministers Responsible for Transport and Communications, held in Cairo in November 1997. That conference recommended a meeting of ministers responsible for civil aviation in their respective countries to find ways of implementing the Yamoussoukro Declaration.

A previous meeting in Mauritius in September 1994 also called for the Yamoussoukro Declaration to be implemented at a faster pace. The Yamoussoukro Decision aims to gradually liberalize scheduled and non-scheduled inter-African air transport, as defined in its Scope of Application.

The Yamoussoukro Decision is a treaty adopted by most members of the African Union (AU) that establishes a framework for the liberalization (Open Skies) of air transport services between African countries and promotes fair competition between airlines. The decision, signed by 44 African states in 1999, did not include Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Gabon, Madagascar, Mauritania, Morocco, Somalia, and South Africa. It became legally binding in 2002.

In 2018, the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) was launched to fully implement the Yamoussoukro Decision, granting member states greater freedom in each other’s airspace. First freedom of the air is the right or privilege, in respect of scheduled international air services, granted by one State to another State to fly across its territory without landing. Second freedom of the air is granted by one State to another State to land in its territory for non-traffic purposes. Third freedom of the air is granted by one State to another State to put down, in the territory of the first State, traffic coming from the home State of the carrier. Fourth freedom of the air is granted by one State to another State to take on, in the territory of the first State, traffic destined for the home State of the carrier, and Fifth freedom of the air is granted by one State to another State to put down and to take on, in the territory of the first State, traffic coming from or destined to a third state.

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) characterizes all “freedoms” beyond the Fifth as “so-called” because only the first five “freedoms” have been officially recognized as such by international treaty.

Many countries and organizations have been critical of the agreement, arguing that it will harm smaller airlines and allow already large carriers to dominate. Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), an association of Nigerian airlines, denounced the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) and lobbied the Nigerian government to avoid implementing the Single Market, advocating instead for the formation of regional airlines before further air liberalization. Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni also expressed concern in 2018, stating that a few airlines would dominate, which would not be beneficial.

Goldstar Air is negotiating with some members of Afrik Allianz to establish an insurance department, Afrik Insurance, which will initially provide coverage for aircraft flying within Africa and eventually expand to other continents. Aviation insurance will address essential requirements for owners, operators, pilots, renters, students, and flight schools, where risks to life are involved.

Members of Afrik Allianz will benefit significantly from these arrangements, provided there are minimal claims. Additionally, the alliance will arrange “fleet policies” to cover all aircraft owned or operated by its members. Underwriting profits can be utilized as indemnities or guarantees for purchasing additional aircraft, further benefiting the local insurance sector in Africa.

Afrik Insurance’s financial guarantee will provide contractual guarantees to member airlines for the acquisition of more aircraft. It will maintain joint legal ownership of the asset at inception and throughout the contract’s duration or establish a back-to-back arrangement with a third party that also holds joint legal ownership of the asset over the life of the contract.

The Afrik Allianz Initiative is a call to action for governments, businesses, communities, and individuals to come together and work toward a common goal. By supporting this initiative, you are not only contributing to Africa’s transformation but also helping to create a more sustainable, equitable, and beautiful world.

Africa the Garden of Eden will become a true tourist destination through the Afrik Allianz Initiative and is more than just a vision. It is a comprehensive, multi-faceted strategy designed to make Africa a paradise that stands as a beacon of sustainable development, cultural richness, and natural beauty. This initiative invites the world to experience Africa’s unique charm and fosters a future where the continent thrives as a global paradise for the people of Africa.

Goldstar Air, the wings of Ghana and belly of America, is ambitious in providing passenger and cargo air services to Washington, Rhode Island, London, Dubai, Guangzhou, Toronto, Milan, Hamburg, Madrid, Rome, Düsseldorf, Lagos, Freetown, Banjul, Conakry, Dakar, Monrovia, and Abidjan from Ghana, as major originating cities for its initial operations. Direct non-stop services will be deployed where necessary.

