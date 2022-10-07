AFRIMA 2022: Camidoh gets nomination for “Breakout Artiste Of The year”

The All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) 2022 has been announced, prior to the event, scheduled for 8th to 11th December 2022, talented Ghanaian musician Camidoh gets nomination for the “Break Out Artiste” of the Year” category.

The ‘Sugarcane’ hit maker, Camidoh, has gained a large audience for his break-out single ‘sugarcane’, which was further remixed with both local and international artistes like King Promise, Mayorkun, and Darkoo.

Camidoh is set to race in this category with highly acclaimed musicians across Africa, some artiste includes, Asake (Nigeria), Costa Titch (South Africa), Daliwonga (South Africa), El Grande Toto (Morocco), Fior 2 Bior (Ivory Coast), Hewan Gebrewold (Ethiopia), Marwan Moussa (Egypt), Nomfundo Moh (South Africa), and Phee (Nigeria).

He released his first solo single titled, ‘Kaba,’ this year, which he portrayed modern romantic relationships and exploring love and its complexities.

The means to win the award is done by voting, the voting portal for the awards would be live on Sunday, 25th September 2022, at 12:00pm CAT. African music lovers within the continent and across the globe can visit the official website www.afrima.org to vote, voting closes at 12.00 (CAT), December 10, 2022, before the AFRIMA main awards ceremony.

However, a special announcement will be made on Wednesday, 28th September, to know the country to host the ceremony.

The ceremony will be a four days celebration of music, glitz, and glamour aimed at celebrating Africa, recognising talents and expanding the economic frontiers of the culture.

The event is scheduled to commence with a welcome soiree, followed by the AFRIMA Music Village, the host city tour, Africa Music Business Summit, receiving of awards and an exclusive nominee’s party.