Afriyie Ankrah, GOC President, Asafa Powell mourn with Christian Atsu’s family

Asafa Powell former Jamaican sprinter has signed the book of condolence of the late Christian Atsu, after visiting the family house of the former Black Stars player.

He was accompanied by Mr. Elvis Afriyie Ankrah former Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah, President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), who also signed the book of condolence in memory of the player.

The former Newcastle man died early last month after a tragic earthquake disaster that happened in Turkey and parts of Syria.

The world sports fraternity, including some prominent personalities in the world, have all joined hands in paying tribute to the 31-year-old who gave his all both on the pitch and off the pitch.

Other members of the Ghana Olympic Committee who were also present to mourn with the family of the Ghanaian were Mr. Mohamed Mahadi, the President of Ghana Fencing Association, Mrs. Delphina Quaye, President of the Ghana Swimming Association, and Mr. Emmanuel Asare, President of the Cricket Association,

The rest were Rev. E. D. Nikoi, President of the Netball Association, and Alhaji Abdul Hayye Yartey President of the Ghana Bodybuilding and Fitness Association and manager of Christian Atsu.

Atsu managed to score 10 goals with nine assists in over 60 matches as a Black Stars player.