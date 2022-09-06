Afriyie Banieh named for Brasil, Nicargua friendlies

Head Coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo, has named his 29-man squad for the two upcoming international friendlies encounters against Brazil and Nicaragua, with Accra Hearts of Oaks’ Daniel Afriyie Banieh as the only locally based player in the squad.

Banieh, who has been in a top shape for club and country made the 29-member squad for the two friendlies.

Also in the squad are Inaki Williams who plays as forward for Laliga side Athletic Bilbao, Southampton defender Salisu Mohammed, Hamburger SV’s Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer and Brighton Hove Albion defender Tariq Lamptey, who have received their maiden call-ups.

Ghana would play Brazil on Friday, September 23, before taking on Nicaragua four days later to wrap up preparations ahead of the global showpiece in Doha, Qatar in November.

Herein the full squad:

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori ( Orlando Pirates), Abdul Manaf Nurudeen ( Kas Eupen), Joseph Wollacott (Charlton Athletic FC)

Defenders: Denis Odoi (Club Brugge), Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion), Alidu Seidu (Clermont Foot), Abdul-Rahman Baba (Reading FC), Gideon Mensah (AJ Auxerre), Alexander Djiku ( Strasbourg) Mohammed Salisu (Southampton FC), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Joseph Aidoo ( Celta Vigo), Stephen Ambrosius ( Karisruher SC)

Midfielders: Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC), Iddrisu Baba (RCD Mallorca), Elisha Owusu ( Gent), Daniel-Kofi Kyereh (SC Freiburg), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Andre Ayew (Al Sadd FC)

Wingers: Kamaldeen Sulemana (Rennes), Daniel Afriyie Barnieh ( Accra Hearts of Oak), Issahaku Abdul Fatawu (Sporting CP), Osman Bukari ( Red Star Belgrade), Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer ( Hamburger SV), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Antoine Semenyo ( Bristol City)

Strikers: Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Felix Afena-Gyan (Cremonese), Benjamin Tetteh (Hull City).