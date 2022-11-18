Afriyie Banieh receives praises from former Black Stars player Damba

Former Black Stars goalie Abubakari Damba has praised Daniel Afriyie Barnieh for his impressive performance against Switzerland in Ghana’s final friendly game at the Zayed Sports Stadium in Abu Dhabi, on Thursday.

The Hearts of Oak talisman was handed his debut start and took the opportunity with both hands, as he was one of the two local players who made it to Ghana’s 26-man squad.

However, Ghana’s best finish at the global tournament was in South Africa 2010 after being eliminated by Uruguay at the quarter-final stages on penalty shootout.

Speaking to the GNA Sports, the former goalie said Barnieh deserved to be in the starting line-up against the Red Crosses of Switzerland, because he had proven his worth in the Ghana Premier League, Black Statellites, and the Black Galaxies.

“It was a delight to watch Barnieh, as he made good runs and tormented the backline of the Swiss. He was so good, on and off the ball.

“He showed a lot of confidence and passion on the field of play, he actually impressed me and I think that the coaches were impressed too.

He added that, Barnieh had proven that Ghana Premier League was competitive and per his performance, he had justified that he also deserved the call-up in the team.

Damaba said, “I always believe that as a player you must select yourself before a coach can select you, and by Thursday’s performance Barnieh had selected himself.

“I would not be surprised if he is chosen ahead of other players to start for the Black Stars first game against Portugal,” he noted.